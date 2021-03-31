SUN CITY WEST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The spread of COVID-19 has dropped by 96% since the rollout of the vaccine, according to The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), which represents more than 14,000 nursing homes and long term care facilities across the country. COVID-19-related deaths have also dropped by 91%.

With such promising numbers, some assisted living facilities are starting to bring back a bit of joy for the residents. Ninety-one-year-old Bob Holdway says he noticed how quickly Grandview Terrace in Sun City West changed things early on in the pandemic in order to keep everyone safe. “We were having trouble coming and going,” he said.

Though Holdway enjoys a lot of the regularly-scheduled activities, he hasn’t had access to them in about year. “The movies were shut down. The ballroom over in the other building was on minimum service,” he said.

Finally, though, things are starting to turn around. Grandview Terrace was one of the first assisted living facilities to get the Moderna vaccine for its elderly residents in late December. Now, more than 90% of the residents here are vaccinated, and most of the staff is, too.

“In our community we have been over a month without any cases in Grandview Terrace,” said executive director Chuck Kerby. “To see the numbers drop, or to see that it’s that effective means a lot.”

On March 22, Kerby announced that things like bingo night, the movie room, and fitness classes were all coming back. “Everybody missed the movies, no question,” Holdway said

While not everything is back to normal yet, things like inviting friends inside to eat, or even having a food truck in the community have been a huge deal. “It was tough on the residents. It was tough on the staff. But everyone kind of rallied together, and to have that celebration was kind of like the moment of triumph coming out of a really tough time,” Kerby said.

Holdway is happy the vaccine has done exactly what he expected it to. “It’s a great relief. But it’s still going to take time,” he said. “But it’s happening.”