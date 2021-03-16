COCONINO COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Coconino County announced it is expanding vaccinations to include those aged 35 and older, effective immediately.

The County also says there are vaccine appointments available right now.

The expanded vaccinations also include all of the "Phase 1c individuals, which include adults of any age with high risk medical conditions, and adults living in congregate, or shared housing settings."

Click HERE to register for an appointment in Coconino County.

A few weeks ago, Coconino County officials said COVID-19 vaccinations were being administered to jail inmates. The county Detention Facility Medical Unit completed the training that certified the sheriff’s office medical staff to administer the doses.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 1 million Arizonans (1,007,600) have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.