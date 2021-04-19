PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Terros Health partnered with the Arizona Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired to help ensure that group of the population can get a vaccine.
The two organizations held a vaccine clinic Monday. Many visually impaired people have trouble getting vaccinated because some can't even register for appointments on their own. Doctors say the vaccine is important for everyone to get.
"This vaccine not only saves lives but improves our community health," said Dr. Saul Perea, chief medical officer for Terros Health. Dr. Perea urged people not to be hesitant about getting the shot. "It's a safe vaccination proven to be very effective."
Margo Schafer has low vision, meaning she only sees body shapes.
"When you are disabled like I am, I never know if I'm close to a person because I can't see them. It's really awful, so I just stayed home. When you can't see who's by you, you can't tell if they are 6 feet apart," Schafer said. She's has been trying to get a vaccine for months, but it's not easy.
"I don't want to get COVID. I've been trying to get a vaccination for a long time, put my name into Walgreens, put my name in Fry's, couldn't get (one), My daughter tried too, and we didn't have any success at all," said Schafer. She's 82, doesn't drive, and lives alone.
"To me, getting a ride is hard. My kids all live out of state," Schafer said. She's relieved to get her shot thanks to Terros Health partnered with the Arizona Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired. "I feel free. I can go out if I want to and not worry, which is very nice," she said.
For others like Anthony Brown, this vaccine means he can help protect his elderly parents, who he lives with.
"Mom and pops are number 1," said Brown.
If you know someone visually impaired who needs help registering for the vaccine, the Arizona Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired is here to help. The organization will help navigate the online or phone registration systems and connect applicants to transportation resources to the vaccination site. Email vaccine@acbvi.org or call 602-273-7411. Terros Health can also help people with disabilities get the vaccine. Click here for their website.