GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Arizona’s largest mass vaccination is closed for the first time since opening on Jan. 11. The Arizona Department of Health Services tweeted a photo of the empty parking lot Sunday morning. The State Farm Stadium operation shut down at midnight and will reopen at 5 p.m. Sunday as it transitions from a 24/7 drive-thru vaccination site to running only during the overnight hours. The move comes as temperatures rise – record heat is possible Sunday and into the workweek, according to Arizona’s Weather Authority.

The State Farm Site will administer vaccinations overnight – 5 p.m.-9 a.m. -- for the next three weeks, closing for good the morning of Friday, April 23. Vaccination operations inside into the air-conditioned Gila River Arena, which is just down the street from State Farm Stadium, start at 7 a.m. on Friday, April 23. Appointments there will be available starting Friday, April 16, on the ADHS Vaccine Patient Portal.

If you get your first shot at State Farm Stadium in the next three weeks, your second dose will be scheduled at Gila River Arena.

Things will run differently at Gila River Arena because it’s not a drive-thru site. You will have to park and go inside through the main entrance at Gate 4. Check-in and vaccine administration will be in the main concourse. You’ll spend your 15-30-minute post-vaccine observation time in the arena’s seating areas. The Gila River Arena operation will run 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Parking will be free.

As it has been since the beginning, appointments are required.

Indoor drive-thru vaccination site opens Monday in Mesa

State Farm Stadium is not the only mass vaccination site to move indoors as the brutal Arizona summer approaches. The location at Chandler-Gilbert Community College is now closed. It’s being replaced by an indoor drive-thru site in east Mesa that opens at noon on Monday. ADHS tweeted a photo of the setup Sunday morning.

The Dexcom facility hosting this indoor drive-thru site is located near the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and Power Road. It will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. At this point, the Dexcom site is set to be in operation through the end of June.

And organizers are setting up an indoor vaccination site at Glendale Community College on Monday, April 4. The site is offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for essential workers only. "We worked with the county and we were able to secure the Johnson & Johnson, which so many people were waiting for since it is one shot," said Victoria Malley, the site director. Malley said 6,000 appointments are available from Monday through Thursday. If you would like to sign up, click here.

Ready to help?

ADHS is actively seeking volunteers for both sites, as well as at other vaccination locations throughout the county.