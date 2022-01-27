PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Advocates are calling out the state's booster rollout for seniors in nursing homes. AARP Arizona says our state is among the worst when it comes to getting residents and staff in long-term care facilities protected with a third shot.

"They have known about this for months. We actually sent a letter to the Governor back in September, and here we are at the end of January, and we still haven't made much progress," said Dana Kennedy, AARP Arizona director.

Moderna begins testing omicron-matched COVID shots in adults The company announced Wednesday that the first participant had received a dose. Earlier this week, competitor Pfizer began a similar study of its own reformulated shots.

The State Health Department said a little more than half of the residents in long-term care facilities received a booster dose. When the vaccine first became available, there was a federal partnership with pharmacies to vaccinate nursing homes. That program is now over. With the booster rollout, Kennedy said it is now up to nursing home administrators to reach out to pharmacies or groups to schedule mobile vaccine clinics. Now, she is calling for the state to step in and offer more resources and help.

"This is a difficult population to get vaccines and boosters in their arms. It

really requires someone to go to the facility to do that," said Kennedy.

Meanwhile, places like Grandview Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center in Sun City are making great progress compared to other places across the state. Now, 90% of their residents have their third short after partnering with Pleasant Pediatrics for booster clinics.

COVID-19 booster drive is faltering in the US The COVID-19 booster drive in the U.S. is losing steam, worrying health experts who have pleaded with Americans to get an extra shot to shore up their protection against the highly contagious omicron variant.

"It required a lot of time; the time commitment was there. If we didn't commit the time, with staff, saying this is what we believe in, we want to help people get vaccinated, we might not have been able to do it," said Bhakti Gosalia, VP of Operations at Sun Health.

Meanwhile, the state health department said it is working closely with facilities and other organizations to get the word out about resources for mobile vaccine clinics. Last week, Dr. Richard Carmona and ADHS officials held a virtual information session. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7D1fa9aChPU&feature=youtu.be

A spokesperson for ADHS sent Arizona's Family this statement: