PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When it comes to the vaccine, some bar workers here in the Valley feel like they are being unfairly left out. This comes as Maricopa County Public Health released its list of essential workers next in line. They say the lists specifically include restaurant workers but not bar employees --even though they also serve food.
As detailed as this list from Maricopa County Health’s website may appear, it’s missing one group of essential workers who should also be getting the vaccine, said Jeremiah Gratza, the Thunderbird Lounge owner.
“It says restaurants, grocery stores but nothing about bars. It’s 100% preferential treatment for restaurants over bars,” said Gratza.
Dana Armstrong, the owner of the Dirty Drummer near 44th Street and Thomas Road, is also confused as to where bar employees stand.
“It is hard to tell whether we are eligible or not. A lot of our employees have called in to try to get the vaccine,” said Armstrong.
Under current regulations, Arizona bars that serve food are allowed to be open. Both owners say not only do they serve food, but they’ve even expanded their menus.
“We have Taco Tuesday, Wednesday we have a rotating line of food trucks….so why are we not being treated the same as a restaurant,” Said Gratza.
“We have a grill that’s exposed to the whole restaurant, then we bring it out to the tables,” said Armstrong.
Gratza and Armstrong want the County to clarify if bars have been purposely excluded from the list of essential workers next in line to get vaccinated. And if that’s the case, to fix the error.
“The more of us vaccinated as servers and managers, cooks, the more comfortable the public will feel,” said Armstrong.
Meanwhile, public health officials say they followed federal guidelines regarding the new list of essential workers.