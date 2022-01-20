TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Some student-athletes at Arizona State University are pushing back against the university over its COVID-19 vaccination policy. ASU had to cancel or postpone several winter sports games, meets and matches because of the omicron variant. So the university made the move to require booster shots for basketball players, wrestlers and gymnasts to travel to away games.

Well, not everyone who wears a pitchfork on their uniform wants another jab in the arm. More than 1,100 people have now signed a petition to ASU, asking them to reconsider the move. The university had a simple response. "As we continue to fight the latest wave of COVID-19, Sun Devil Athletics requires that student-athletes, staff and coaches who travel for competitions be up to date with booster vaccinations. We do have we an accommodation process for those who are unable to be vaccinated or boosted for medical or religious reasons," a university spokesman said.

Here's a look at canceled or postponed sporting events this year:

Wrestling

1/9 vs. Iowa State

Women's Gymnastics

1/5 vs. Kentucky

1/8 at Collegiate Challenge

Men's Basketball

12/21 vs. Florida A&M (canceled)

1/5 vs. UCLA (postponed)

1/8 vs. UofA (postponed)

1/15 vs. Oregon State (postponed)

Women's Basketball has yet to play a game in 2022. Last game was 12/30.