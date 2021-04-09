Pfizer vaccine

A worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic in Toppenish, Wash., Thursday, March 25, 2021.

 (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona is launching a new vaccine site in Flagstaff on April 19. The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) announced on Friday that Northern Arizona University’s Union Fieldhouse will operate indoors, seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 to 15 years old

The facility will offer approximately 1,000 doses per day to start and will eventually be able to administer more than 4,000 doses daily. The site will offer Pfizer vaccines to anyone 16 and older. Appointments will be made available starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 16. Click here for appointment information or call 1-844-542-8201.

As of Friday, close to 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Arizona and more than 1.6 million Arizonans have been fully vaccinated. The state currently has vaccination locations in the Phoenix-metro, Tucson and Yuma.

FAQ: What you should know about getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona
 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you