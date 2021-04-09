FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona is launching a new vaccine site in Flagstaff on April 19. The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) announced on Friday that Northern Arizona University’s Union Fieldhouse will operate indoors, seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The facility will offer approximately 1,000 doses per day to start and will eventually be able to administer more than 4,000 doses daily. The site will offer Pfizer vaccines to anyone 16 and older. Appointments will be made available starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 16. Click here for appointment information or call 1-844-542-8201.
As of Friday, close to 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Arizona and more than 1.6 million Arizonans have been fully vaccinated. The state currently has vaccination locations in the Phoenix-metro, Tucson and Yuma.