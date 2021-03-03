PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As Arizona nears two million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, the state is right on track with other states with similar population counts.
According to 2019 census data, Arizona had a population of 7.27 million people. As of Wednesday morning, 1,902,637 vaccines were distributed in the Grand Canyon State.
The vaccination site at State Farm Stadium has been called a “model” by Vice President Kamala Harris, but how does Arizona’s vaccination numbers compare to other states with similar population? Arizona's Family compared other states that have a population within a million (+/-) of Arizona's.
Vaccination information (as of March 3):
Virginia: 2,062,403 vaccines administered/8.53 million population
Arizona: 1,902,637 vaccines administered/7.72 million population
Massachusetts: 1,813,992 vaccines administered/6.89 million population
Washington: 1,676,787 vaccines administered/7.61 million population
Indiana: 1,639,904 vaccines administered/6.73 million population
Tennessee: 1,435,667 vaccines administered/ 6.82 million population
Washington State, which has a difference in population by approx. 10,000 people has administered 225,733 fewer vaccines than Arizona. Virginia, which has 800,000 more people than in Arizona, has only administered about 159,000 more vaccines.
This week, Dr. Cara Christ and Gov. Ducey announced a new “hybrid” approach in Arizona, which allowed any Arizonan 55 and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine. You can read more about the new approach here.