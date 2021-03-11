PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some moms and dads want COVID-19 shots in their kids' arms as soon as possible. Monday, they'll get that chance by signing their kids up in a Moderna study.
"It's available for kids 6 months old to 12 years old," said Dr. Steve Plimpton, a principal investigator in the Moderna study for kids. "They get the two-shot vaccine just like normal. It is an open-label study being done for kids in that age group. They will know they're getting the actual Moderna vaccine. They're not going to get a placebo."
Rachel Guthrie said she's signing her three-year-old, Ollie, and almost two-year-old, Charlotte, up for the study. Dr. Plimpton recently told her it was an option.
"I was super surprised but so excited that this is going to be offered because I thought it would be a while before kids get the chance to be vaccinated," said Guthrie.
"Other pediatric studies have been done for the age groups above 12," said Plimpton. "Now we're going to for this segment of the population."
Plimpton said it's an international study. Parents monitor any symptoms, and a pediatrician checks in on them periodically.
"If you know the science of the vaccines, they're not a virus, they do not give the infection, there really should be no risks," said Plimpton.
He said parents could learn more and sign their kids up for the study by calling 602-368-1928.