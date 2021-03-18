YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A new state-supported COVID-19 vaccination site will begin operating in Yuma on Monday, March 29. Gov. Doug Ducey, along with the Department of Health Services (ADHS) announced the new partnership with Yuma County, the City of Yuma, and Yuma Regional Medical Center.

The vaccination site will be held at the Yuma Civic Center. It's part of the continued effort to expand vaccinations statewide and make it as easy as possible for everyone to get their vaccine.

“Arizona’s vaccination sites have been instrumental in the state’s work to protect communities and vulnerable populations,” said Gov. Ducey. “We want to make sure rural areas have easy access to vaccinations, and operations at the Yuma site will support those efforts."

There is already an existing indoor vaccine site at the Yuma Civic Center. But starting on March 29, the hours will be expanded, and it will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. The site will offer around 8,000 appointments per week to start, but is able to administer more than 4,000 doses per day.

“We are thrilled to work with Yuma County leaders to expand our highly successful state vaccination sites beyond the Phoenix and Tucson areas,” said ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ. “This builds on Yuma County’s strong efforts to vaccinate its population and positions southwestern Arizona to expand vaccination as our federal supply grows."

“This state-supported vaccination site is critical to get the Yuma community to the next level in the fight against COVID,” said Yuma Mayor Douglas J. Nicholls. “The City is excited to be part of the effort to provide more opportunities for more people to get their COVID vaccine.”

The state’s plans for expanding mass-vaccination options in rural Arizona also include a future site in Coconino County. In mid-February, a vaccination site at the University of Arizona campus in central Tucson was converted to a state operation.

The site, which has been administering the Moderna vaccine, will begin offering the Pfizer vaccine for first doses as of March 29. ADHS is working with local officials to ensure that people who received first doses of Moderna will get their second doses.

Appointments for the week of March 29 will be available starting at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, by visiting podvaccine.azdhs.gov or calling 1-844-542-8201. Both have resources available in English and Spanish. At this time, state sites are administering vaccine to those 55 and older before offering vaccines to younger age groups. The Yuma Civic Center is located at 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive in Yuma.

Information about all vaccination sites across Arizona, including pharmacies, Federally Qualified Health Centers, pop-up events in specific communities, and healthcare providers offering vaccination, can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination, please visit azdhs.gov/COVID19Vaccines.