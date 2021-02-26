PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – With COVID-19 vaccine appointments becoming available for a new group of Arizonans soon, the Arizona Department of Health Services has launched a new tool on its website. It's an eligibility checker.

There's been one big question on many people's minds since the Food and Drug Administration green-lit the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use two months ago: When can I get it? Arizona's plan for rolling out the vaccine is a phased approach that follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines.

The first vaccines went to health care workers, emergency medical services workers, and residents of long-term care facilities. That was Phase 1A.

Most of Arizona is now in either in Priority Phase 1B and Phase 1B. That group includes those in education, child care workers, law enforcement, adults 65 and older, those working in essential service, and adults with high-risk conditions in congregate settings.

Next up is Phase 1C, which includes adults of any age with high-risk medical conditions and those living in congregate settings. At this point, there is no specific date for people in Phase 1C to start making vaccination appointments.

The ADHS COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Checker, located at the top of the agency's COVID-19 vaccine page, looks at your age, occupation, and location. The drop-drop menu for professions is a list of jobs that are considered essential. It's not clear if more industries or professions will be added.

By spring or summer, Arizona hopes to move into Phase 2 of its vaccination distribution process. That includes additional high-risk and critical populations. It's also the first time the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to the general public.

