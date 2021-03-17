PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - State health officials have announced a new plan to make it easier to register for your COVID-19 vaccination.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says it will make vaccination appointments available each Friday for the following week. Health officials hope this will ease the process for Arizonans to register for appointments at state mass-vaccination sites in the Phoenix area and Tucson.

This coming Friday, March 19, at 11 a.m., additional appointments will become available for Monday, March 22, through Sunday, March 28, at the University of Arizona campus in central Tucson, State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona State University’s Phoenix Municipal Stadium near Tempe, and Chandler-Gilbert Community College in the Southeast Valley.

“Arizonans are eager to get the vaccine, and we are working to quickly expand access to appointments to meet that demand,” said Gov. Doug Ducey. “The additional appointments will get more Arizonans vaccinated, while helping to protect our communities and taking us one step closer to normalcy.”

Prioritized individuals ‒ currently those 55 and older ‒ can register for vaccination at state sites and many others by visiting podvaccine.azdhs.gov or by calling 1-844-542-8201 to be connected with someone who can help. Hours of operation for the call center are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

Throughout the week, ADHS will make some additional appointments available due to cancellations and no-shows at state sites.

Information about all vaccination sites across Arizona, including pharmacies, Federally Qualified Health Centers, pop-up events in specific communities, and healthcare providers offering vaccinations can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine.

Each Wednesday, ADHS will announce on Twitter and Facebook the approximate number of appointments that will be available at each site.

Here is the information on first-dose appointments available next week:

State Farm Stadium: approximately 37,000 appointments

approximately 37,000 appointments ASU Phoenix Municipal Stadium: approximately 16,000 appointments

approximately 16,000 appointments Chandler-Gilbert Community College: approximately 14,000 appointments

approximately 14,000 appointments University of Arizona: approximately 12,000 appointments

There are now more than one million Arizonans (around one in seven residents) who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. More than 2.6 million doses of the vaccine have been administered to 1,663,876 people.

You can find our more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Arizona HERE.