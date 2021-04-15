PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services is investigating 271 COVID-19 infections in patients who were vaccinated against the virus, 3 On Your Side has learned.

Health officials call these "breakthrough" infections. Out of the 271 confirmed breakthrough cases in Arizona, ADHS says no deaths have been reported.

"ADHS is partnering with the CDC and local health departments to investigate breakthrough COVID-19 infections among people who received the COVID-19 vaccine," said Holly Poynter, a spokesperson for ADHS. "We are working to identify patterns or trends in patient characteristics, the administered vaccine, or variant strains."

CDC reports 5,800 Covid infections in fully vaccinated people About 5,800 people who have been vaccinated against coronavirus have become infected anyway, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells CNN.

Dr. Ross Goldberg, the president of the Arizona Medical Association, says breakthrough infections are expected.

"The vaccine is doing exactly what it’s supposed to do. It reduces your risk, but it’s not zero. I know people who’ve gotten sick after they got the vaccine but they were sick at home. They didn’t need to go to the hospital," Goldberg told 3 On Your Side. "We knew people were going to get sick. They just won’t get as sick."

To date, more than 1.7 million Arizonans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but even fully vaccinated people need to continue to wear masks and take other precautions, Goldberg cautioned.

"We still need to do the mask-wearing, the social distancing, until we get to those [herd immunity] numbers and then we can really relax doing the mitigation strategies," he said. "The whole idea is to not let the virus spread and mutate and get ahead of the vaccine."

ADHS said it is also critical for Arizonans to continue receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.

"While no vaccine is 100% effective, we continue to encourage all Arizonans to get vaccinated against COVID-19," Poynter said. "Vaccines are a safe and effective public health tool, critical to stopping the spread of illness and preventing severe disease and death from COVID-19."