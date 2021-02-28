PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services has added a map to its COVID-19 dashboard showing how many people have been vaccinated in each ZIP code.
The data from Arizona's Tribal lands is not populated to the map because ADHS is waiting for approval from each Tribe.
Some areas in Maricopa, Coconino and Pima counties have upwards of 10,000 vaccinated people. Two ZIP codes in Maricopa county, 85375 in Sun City West and 85255 in north Scottsdale each have more than 15,000 people vaccinated.
See how many people have been vaccinated in your area here.