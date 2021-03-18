GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Arizona Department of Health Services says it has 5,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments available today because of cancellations throughout the week. The agency tweeted this morning that 3,000 appointments are open at State Farm Stadium and 2,000 are available at Chandler-Gilbert Community College.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. You must be at least 55 years old to be eligible.

How to register for an appointment 🡕 podvaccine.azdhs.gov/ ☎ 844-542-8201

"As more vaccine becomes available at pharmacies and elsewhere, appointments can and do become available at state sites during the week," the Twitter thread explains. "Checking online and by phone can net you one of them."

Dr. Cara Christ said last week that ADHS hopes to offer the vaccine to people 45 and older on or about April 1. The 35-44 age group should come up in late April, and then everybody 16 and older after that. She also said that Arizona is on track to meet President Joe Biden's May deadline to have the COVID-19 vaccine available to everyone 16 and older. The vaccine has not been approved for use in children 15 and younger, but vaccine manufacturer Moderna has launched a pediatric trial.

More than 1 million people in Arizona have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Arizona has been administering the vaccine to eligible Arizonans for about three months now.

“Probably about the end of May, beginning of June, we’ll start to see where people are able to get vaccinated, as well as be fully protected,” Christ said last week.