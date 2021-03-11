PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – CVS Health announced Thursday that it is expanding the number of pharmacies that offer the COVID-19 vaccine, including the addition of nine locations in Arizona. That doubles the number of Arizona CVS stores with the vaccine. Those locations are in Maricopa, Mohave, Pima, Pinal, Yavapai, and Yuma counties.

Like most vaccination sites, appointments are required. CVS will not be taking walk-ins. CVS said it’s not publicizing the locations that will have the vaccine for two reasons.

“Presently we’re not providing store location lists because we want to prevent stores from being overwhelmed by those who may seek a vaccination without making an appointment through our online scheduling tool,” explained a news release. “Active stores also may change based on vaccine supply. The list of specific stores will be accessible on CVS.com as stores receive shipments of vaccine and appointments become available. Customers should continue to check availability on CVS.com.”

Appointments at newly activated stores will be available starting Saturday, March 13.

The CVS expansion comes as Maricopa County ramps up its vaccination distribution program to administer the newly approved Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine to essential workers throughout Arizona.

As of Wednesday, more than 1.4 million Arizonans have released at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Arizona Department of Health Service. The vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna -- the first ones approved by the FDA -- require two doses for patients to be fully immunized. ADHS says more than 800,000 Arizonans have been fully vaccinated.

CVS is offering the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Ahead of that rollout, CVS was handling vaccinations at long-term care facilities in our state. Arizona is one of 29 states where CVS Health is offering the vaccine.

On Thursday, the first anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic, President Joe Biden will makes his first prime-time address since taking office to “talk about what we’ve been through as a nation this past year, but more importantly, I’m going to talk about what comes next.”