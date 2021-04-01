PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Costco is the latest business to offer a COVID-19 vaccine at its pharmacies, but like everywhere else, appointments are required. You can't just pop in on your weekly Costco run.

Costco announced Thursday that it would have vaccine doses, mostly the two-shot Moderna version, at select stores throughout the country, including 17 stores here in Arizona. Most of them are in the Phoenix metro area, but Prescott and Tucson's locations are on the list, too.

Avondale

Cave Creek

Chandler

Gilbert

Southeast Gilbert

Glendale

Mesa

North Phoenix

Paradise Valley

Prescott

Scottsdale

Surprise

Tempe

Thomas Road

Tucson

Northwest Tucson

Southwest Tucson

Costco says vaccine availability and eligibility vary by location.

Where to schedule a vaccine appointment at Costco 🡕 www.costco.com/covid-vaccine.html

The first thing to know, other than that appointments are required, is that you cannot contact the pharmacies directly to schedule a vaccination. You need to go online to Costco's website, click the + sign on the right side of the Arizona line, and then click a location. Each pharmacy has its own booking page on appointment-plus.com. Costco's site will warn you that you're going to an external link.

Like the Arizona Department of Health Services Vaccine Portal, the booking site is busy. "Check back frequently for updates about COVID-19 availability," Costco suggests.

Moderna's vaccine was the second to win FDA approval for emergency use. It requires two doses about 28 days apart.

The Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been a popular choice since its approval in late February because it involves a single shot. One of the most common vaccine questions Arizona's Family has been getting is where to get that particular vaccine.

As of Thursday, ADHS said more than 3.4 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Arizona and a little more than 30% of Arizonans have gotten at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 1.4 million people have been fully vaccinated.