PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) said Wednesday morning that 1.3 million residents have now had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The county received its first doses of the vaccine less than five months ago. The amount of residents that have had at least one dose represents almost 40% of all residents over the age of 15. According to the county's dashboard, 843,477 residents have been fully vaccinated.

The county's announcement comes just one day after the state reached its own milestone. Data from the Arizona Department of Health Services' dashboard showed that 1/3 of all Arizonans have now had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

1/3 of all Arizonans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine One-third of Arizona’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the Arizona Department of health services reported today. It’s a huge milestone – 1 in 3 people partially vaccinated in not quite four months.

"The speed at which Maricopa County residents are getting vaccinated shows how much can be done when partners come together," said Marcy Flanagan, executive director of MCDPH.

The county adopted the same prioritization as the state of Arizona on March 24, opening vaccine appointments to all residents age 16 and older. Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for use in teens age 16 or 17, and individuals age 18 and older can receive any of the three authorized vaccines, per the FDA.

"Vaccines are an important step towards putting this pandemic behind us," said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, medical director for disease control at MCDPH. "The sooner we get enough of the community vaccinated and reach herd immunity, the sooner we can get back to seeing family and friends the way we normally would."

Where you can get Johnson & Johnson and other COVID-19 vaccines in Arizona There are websites that allow you to search for vaccine location closes to you and by drug manufacturer.

The county says residents are receiving an average of almost 35,000 doses of vaccine per day. That number is up by about 5,000 doses per day over last week. Maricopa County says they will continue to hold smaller, community-focused events to reach underserved populations, long-term care facility residents and staff, group home residents and staff, behavioral health homes, residents and staff in domestic violence shelters, people experiencing homelessness, those who are homebound and senior housing clusters.

The county says it will also continue pop-up vaccine events to serve frontline essential workers including those working in food and agriculture, grocery stores, manufacturing, public transit, government, funeral homes, restaurants and utility services.

For weekly updates on the progress of vaccination efforts in Maricopa County, please visit www.maricopa.gov/COVID19VaccineData.