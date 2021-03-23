GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The eligibility window for those 16 and older wanting to get the COVID-19 vaccine opens up at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, but many families are wondering when their younger kids will be able to get their dose. Health officials say it's all up to testing and trials are currently underway with several vaccine brands.

Right now, the COVID-19 vaccines that are available in the U.S. are only approved for those who are 16 and older. Will Humble, the former director of Public Health in Arizona, says it will likely be several months until a vaccine is approved for children 12 and up, and even longer for those who are younger.

"Think about the changes that happen between 6 months and 11 years old. I mean, kids do a lot of growing in that age range and so those trials are more complicated cause they have to experiment with lots of different doses to see what's best in terms of the immune response and what's best in terms of minimizing side effects," Humble said.

Humble says with more people getting vaccinated, it will be safer for kids to return to school, even if a vaccine is not available to them yet.

"Every day that goes by with more people in their 20s and 30s that get vaccinated, it brings them off the table in terms of the chain of transmission," Humble explained. "There will still be sporadic transmission of this virus probably throughout 2021 and 2022, but that doesn't mean it will be a public health emergency. It won't be, that part of it will be over, but it doesn't mean it won't be a bad outcome for people who choose not to get vaccinated, especially older persons."

The Arizona Department of Health Services said they've constantly updated and improved their website and servers ahead of the eligibility window opening to everyone 16 and older. Though, they said it's still possible to see slow performance online if it becomes overwhelmed.

Humble suggests using Vaccine Finder or county websites to book appointments instead of only relying on the state's website.

"There are various options and you're just going to have to be patient because they're adding more than 2 million people to the qualified list in Arizona and that means more competition to get the limited vaccines," Humble said. "People are just going to have to be patient because supply and demand is going to be grossly out of sync probably for the next three and a half weeks with a lot more people trying to get appointments than there are appointments available."