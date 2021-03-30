PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every day, thousands of people in Arizona are receiving a coronavirus vaccine. But as the eligibility pool seems to be wide open, there is one group that remains excluded, children.
Anyone under the age of 16 cannot receive an appointment, and for Myesha Akins, that is two out of her three kids.
"Travel is our biggest thing because our kids have been stuck in the house for a year, and they want to get out, so I'm trying to plan vacations, but I'm just not sure how," says Akins.
"They're looking for guidance as far as what's permitted and what's not permitted," says Dr. Gary Kirkilis, a pediatrician who works with the Maricopa County Medical Society.
Dr. Kirklis says he gets the travel question a lot, but his advice is to hold off until either more people get the shot or children are eligible, which could be sooner than you think.
"Pfizer and Moderna started their vaccine trials for the 12-16 or the 12-18 age range. Those results should be back in the summer so they may be eligible for a vaccine after the summer so, things are looking bright on the horizon."
Dr. Kirklis says Arizona could reach herd immunity when 70% of the population has their shot, and right now, the state is at about 21%. He adds even though studies show children are less likely to have severe symptoms from the virus, they can still spread it, so it's best to remain vigilant.