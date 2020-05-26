PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Ermanno Corcini is shopping for a used car, but finding the right one hasn't been easy.
"A lot of dealers they don't want to budge on the prices and that's a problem," said Corcini. "I'm just trying to find a good deal."
Car dealers across the state have been facing a number of challenges during the COVID-19 crisis. Among them is a lack of used vehicles to sell. Right now, there aren't any auto auctions taking place and that's limited the number of cars available to the public.
Hertz filed for bankruptcy Friday night, the latest victim of the sudden economic downturn sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic.
But that may be about to change. Rental Car company giant Hertz, which operates Thrifty and Dollar, just declared bankruptcy and industry insiders believe they will start selling off most of their fleet. More used cars on the market usually mean a drop in prices.
Zo Rahim is a manager of economic and industry insight for Cox Automotive. Rahim doesn't expect the Hertz bankruptcy to have any long-term impact, but he can see a short-term boost that should help used car buyers.
"If they do, uh you know, definitely take significant portion of current inventory all at once, you'll see short-term downward pressure on the used vehicle prices, particularly the segments they fall into," said Rahim.
John Marrone is vice president with Drive Now Auto Sales. He said that having a wave of rental car vehicles available will be good for customers and good for business.
"They maintain their vehicles pretty well every time they rent it," said Marrone. "It comes back, they clean it, put it through maintenance checks, so those are well-maintained vehicles. We expect to get those vehicles at much more favorable prices, which just behooves our customers."
With travelers staying close to home and airports turned into virtual ghost towns, rental car companies have taken a huge hit during the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday Hertz, which also operates the Dollar and Thrifty agencies, declared bankruptcy. Industry experts expect the company to sell off a large portion of its fleet.
It's unclear when we'll start seeing the big savings on used cars but it could start in the next couple of weeks.