PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Ermanno Corcini is shopping for a used car, but finding the right one hasn't been easy.

​"A lot of dealers they don't want to budge on the prices and that's a problem," said Corcini. "I'm just trying to find a good deal."​

​Car dealers across the state have been facing a number of challenges during the COVID-19 crisis.​ ​Among them is a lack of used vehicles to sell. Right now, there aren't any auto auctions taking place and that's limited the number of cars available to the public.​

Hertz files for bankruptcy Hertz filed for bankruptcy Friday night, the latest victim of the sudden economic downturn sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic.

​But that may be about to change.​ ​Rental Car company giant Hertz, which operates Thrifty and Dollar, just declared bankruptcy and industry insiders believe they will start selling off most of their fleet.​ ​More used cars on the market usually mean a drop in prices.​

​Zo Rahim is a manager of economic and industry insight for Cox Automotive.​ Rahim doesn't expect the Hertz bankruptcy to have any long-term impact, but he can see a short-term boost that should help used car buyers.​

​"If they do, uh you know, definitely take significant portion of current inventory all at once, you'll see short-term downward pressure on the used vehicle prices, particularly the segments they fall into," said Rahim.​

​John Marrone is vice president with Drive Now Auto Sales. He said that having a wave of rental car vehicles available will be good for customers and good for business.​

​"They maintain their vehicles pretty well every time they rent it," said Marrone. "It comes back, they clean it, put it through maintenance checks, so those are well-maintained vehicles. We expect to get those vehicles at much more favorable prices, which just behooves our customers."​

It's unclear when we'll start seeing the big savings on used cars but it could start in the next couple of weeks.