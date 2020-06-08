PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Seniors are a popular target for scammers and the COVID-19 pandemic has given those criminals a new avenue of attack. To address the issue, the US Attorney of Arizona, the FBI office in Phoenix, and AARP have teamed up for a town hall that will cover COVID-19 scams and other scams that target seniors.

One of the biggest scams going on right now involves the stimulus payment from the government that's meant to help people weather the pandemic. People all over the country are being targeted by scammers trying to steal that money. The US Attorney and the FBI want to make Arizonans know their rights and tips to identify and avoid scams related to the virus.

The telephonic town hall, which is Tuesday at 10 a.m., will be with US prosecutors, a special agent from the FBI, and AARP representatives.

The FBI has identified a number of COVID-19 scams seen here in Arizona and throughout the country.

Scammers are setting up websites, contacting people by phone and email, and posting disinformation on social media platforms.



Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online.



Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Malicious websites and apps that appear to share Coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.



Seeking fraudulent donations for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.



Obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.

The AARP Fraud Watch Network says 100,000 AARP members will be getting phone calls to participate in the town hall. You can sign up to get an invitation by clicking here. It is only a phone call and not a video call.

Participants can join the call by dialing 877-299-8493 and entering the following ID: 114737#. Participants can also join the town hall via Facebook by going to @aarparizona to listen.

If you think you are a victim of COVID-19 fraud, immediately report it the FBI (visit ic3.gov, tips.fbi.gov, or call 1-800-CALL-FBI).

Back in April, Arizona state officials launched a new task force aimed at combating fraud related to the coronavirus crisis.