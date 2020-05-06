LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Ruby Eastman says she sure is glad she contacted 3 On Your Side. “I think 3 On Your Side was phenomenal," she said with a big smile on her face.
In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Ruby explained how she was out $2,000 after giving the money to a Embassy Suites in Tempe earlier this year.
The money was a down payment for a banquet area along with hotel rooms for an upcoming family reunion. But once COVID-19 became worse, Ruby and her relatives thought it was best to cancel. "The (reunion) committee decided that we needed to cancel because the coronavirus is not getting any better. It's getting worse."
But Ruby claims Embassy Suites initially told her no refunds. After complaining, she says the hotel chain finally agreed to return just $600, which didn't sit well with her. So, she contacted 3 On Your Side. “I'm not getting my money back, it doesn't look like," she said.
3 On Your Side contacted Embassy Suites as well as Hilton corporate headquarters and asked them to review Ruby's issue. They did, and agreed to return all of Ruby’s money. Five hundred dollars was returned to her credit card like she initially paid. And she received a $1,500 check as her second down payment for a total refund of $2,000. "I felt good during the (3 On Your Side) process because you are such a phenomenal person, Gary Harper. You got in touch with me and you kept me updated and I really did not expect all of that."
I sure am glad 3 On Your Side was able to this viewer out. Hilton and Embassy Suites were great to work with and I appreciate it.