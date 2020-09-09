TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona State University has just released cumulative numbers about COVID-19 cases on campus. The numbers came hours after university president Michael Crow promised to release expanded COVID-19 data to provide a better picture of infections among students and staff.

On Wednesday evening, ASU released the following numbers on its COVID-19 Management Strategy page.

Cumulative number of positive tests since August 1, 2020 Students: 1305

Faculty and staff: 25 Cumulative number of individuals cleared for release Students: 610

Faculty and staff: 138* (*this number includes ASU employees who were positive cases prior to August 1.)

The university came under fire this week when it released a COVID-19 update that showed fewer positive cases. Crow said ASU will now post COVID-19 stats that include the total number of cases and the number of those who have recovered.

"Right now, we're not seeing any spread occurring because we've got compliance," said Crow.

When asked about metrics the university is using to make decisions about student housing and learning modes, Crow said he considers spread in the state, spread at the university, and capacity for isolating students.

"We have sufficient accommodations for positive students, much larger than the number that we have, so we're OK there," said Crow. "But if we got to a point where we couldn't manage it, then we would move to a different modality."

Critics who have demanded more transparency applauded the move to provide more data. State Rep. Athena Salman called it a move in the right direction, but she still has questions about protocols for managing COVID-19 cases.

"When someone has been exposed to COVID-19 and have been made aware of that, are those people actually getting tested?" she asked.

When Arizona's Family asked whether student residents who were potentially exposed are tested as they enter into isolation or quarantine, Vice President of Student Services Joanne Vogel described a voluntary process.

"If a student wishes to be tested, we can arrange for them to be tested," said Vogel.

Vogel said ASU and county officials are considering whether students can be required to test as they are released from isolation or quarantine.

Salman believes more can be done.

"If you're not even getting the test and you're not identifying people who are potentially ill or have contracted COVID-19, then you're putting so many people at risk," said Salman.