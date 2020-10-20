SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Some high school soccer players are being put in a tough position this year. They can either play one last season for their school, or participate in a club tournament for the chance at a college scholarship.

"It's a big decision on whether I can try and look forward into my future more, or if I can really enjoy my last year of high school," said Desert Mountain High School Senior Mia Pettigrew.

Club soccer tournaments were put on hold due to the pandemic, and these tournaments are normally the best chance for high school players to get recruited by colleges. "College coaches don't come to high school games," Pettigrew said.

So now in the beginning of January, the Surf Cup is coming to Phoenix — one last shot at recruitment for some high school players.

"This has been put back several times. And it's probably the biggest showcase event on the West Coast," said Elite Club National League Director Paul Taylor.

But there's a problem: the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) doesn't allow high school soccer players to participate in club soccer past the Monday after Thanksgiving. That means whoever participates in the tournament wouldn't be able to play for their school.

Because of the pandemic California is making an exception this year, allowing its high school players to compete in the tournament. But as of right now, the AIA isn't doing the same.

The AIA's Executive Director David Hines said their bylaws would need to be changed to allow high school players to participate in club sports during the high school season. A request for a bylaw change would need to be brought forward by a school or conference.

And if an exception doesn't happen, athletes like Pettigrew will eventually have to make a tough choice where both options will leave them sidelined. "It's really difficult to have to choose between your senior year in high school and whether or not you can get recruited to play in college."