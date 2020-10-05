TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The University of Arizona said Monday the measures they've put in place to control the spread of coronavirus have been working. Out of more 1,200 tests conducted last Friday, there were just 11 new positive cases. That equals a positivity rate of 0.9%.

The school is open right now for in-person classes for only essential courses. Starting next week, the university plans to allow classes of 30 people or less to meet in-person as long as current coronavirus statistics continue to trend downward.

"We had a surge. We put some measures in place. Those have worked very well," said UArizona's president Robert Robbins said in a press conference.

He said so far, there have been no confirmed coronavirus transmissions in UArizona's classrooms or labs, but partying could lead to more cases. A party of 100 people got broken up recently.

"This is irresponsible and reckless," Robbins said. "We've got to stop where the spread of the virus is occurring."

Robbins said if students keep partying and not following the rules, the school may need to go back to a shelter-in-place.

UArizona researching how long COVID-19 immunity lasts Researchers at The University of Arizona started a study in June, hoping to find some answers about how long COVID-19 immunity lasts.

"Continue to follow the rules so we can protect one another and move forward," Robbins said. "We can't control the virus on our own. It's going to take all of us together."

Robbins asked all students to stay vigilant and are encouraged to mask up, wash your hands and social distance.

Right now, the school can test 10,000 people a week. They are hopeful one day they will have the ability to test every student each day.