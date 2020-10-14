TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The University of Arizona announced it will cancel Spring Break in 2021 to limit the spread of COVID-19.
In a letter to students, the university said Spring Break 2021 will be replaced with a series of reading days spread throughout the 2021 semester. The letter says that this will mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by reducing travel by faculty, staff and students.
UArizona says they are joined by other universities in Pac-12 and the American Association of Universities in eliminating Spring Break 2021.
The following days will be designated as reading days and will allow students and instructors to take needed breaks during the academic term:
- Thursday, February 25, 2021
- Tuesday, March 9, 2021
- Wednesday, March 10, 2021
- Friday, April 2, 2021
- Wednesday, April 21, 2021
The schedule of reading days will allow for the same number of class meetings as would normally occur during the regular Spring session for on-campus classes.
The academic calendar and the schedule of classes will be updated before opening registration for the Spring 2021 semester next month.