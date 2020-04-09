PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As expected, unemployment numbers in Arizona showed a steep rise last week as more businesses temporarily closed their doors due to the COVID-19 threat.

Applications for temporary unemployment assistance in Arizona increased dramatically during the week ending on April 4. According to a release Thursday from the U.S. Employment and Training Administration, the number of unemployment applications submitted in Arizona rose to 132,189 during the week ending April 4, as reported by the Associated Press. That's an increase of 48.6% from the number of applications submitted the previous week.

And, that's an increase of 2528.5% from the number of applications submitted the same week last year.

Since March 14, the state has processed 250,477 claims for unemployment, says AP. That represents 8.7% of the total workforce of Arizona that is eligible for the unemployment insurance program.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

The picture is much the same on a national level. With 6.6 million people in the United States seeking jobless benefits last week, the United States has reached a grim landmark: Roughly one in 10 workers have lost their jobs in just the past three weeks.

The figures constitute the largest and fastest string of job losses in records dating to 1948. They paint a picture of a job market that is quickly unraveling as businesses have shut down across the country because of the coronavirus outbreak. Experts guess that more than 20 million Americans may lose jobs this month before things start to turn around.