PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Friday afternoon that Arizonans will see unemployment benefits extended.
Nearly 400,000 Arizonans will be eligible to receive unemployment benefits of $540 a week. $300 a week will be provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
In addition to the $540 per week, payments will be made retroactively for each week after July 26 where additional federal payments lapsed.
“I’m grateful to President Trump for stepping up and taking action to help Arizonans most in need,” said Gov. Ducey. “As a result of the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of Arizona families and individuals are facing lost employment through no fault of their own, and these dollars will provide some immediate help. Now, we need members of Congress to work together, do their job, and extend these benefits for families relying on them.”
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act expired on July 25. Since March, Arizona has paid over $8.5 billion in unemployment benefits. More than 800,000 Arizonans have received benefits from the CARES act already.