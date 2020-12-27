PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona's unemployed are reacting to President Donald Trump signing the new COVID relief package, which will expand federal unemployment assistance as well as give a $600 stimulus check.

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals. It also averts a government shutdown.

The new funding will help people like Phoenix resident Elizabeth Turner. "I mean, wow; it would be huge! I mean I can pay rent plus my back rent that I owe my roommate," said Turner.

Turner said she has an autoimmune disorder and it's been hard to find a job that allows her to strictly work at home during this pandemic. She is not eligible for the state's unemployment assistance and uses federal aid, $117 a week she said to stay afloat.

But she says it isn't enough. "My rent is $550, so I'm way behind," said Turner. The newly-approved unemployment payments from DC are now $300 a week for 16 weeks. Turner will use it to catch up on rent and even buy items most of us take for granted. "Some personal care items," said Turner.