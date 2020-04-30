Undocumented immigrant helps fight COVID-19 in Phoenix despite deportation risk

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Karen Garcia said she has been a fighter all her life. She came to this country when she was a very young girl.

"We came to the United States when I was four years old. We have been here in Arizona since then. We haven't left," said Garcia.

Her family emigrated from Mexico City, Mexico. The mother of two always wanted to be a nurse. She said she had to fight for education to achieve that dream as an undocumented immigrant.

"I didn’t have as many resources as others. Colleges were very limited to me. I didn’t get student grants like most people do," said Garcia.

Now, she is on the frontlines of COVID-19, fighting an entirely new battle. Garcia cares for coronavirus patients at Valleywise Medical Center in Phoenix. But another fight is looming for Garcia. She is a Dreamer currently protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. But if the United States Supreme Court votes to eliminate DACA, she could be deported.

"What about all those other dreamers that are doing the same thing as me? That are able to help the community? That are putting everything in their willpower to be in a stable place?" said Garcia.

For now, Garcia is focusing on the fight in front of her every day, hoping she gets the chance to continue doing it.

"Given the opportunity, I will always risk my life to help others. I have always believed my calling was to help others in times of need," said Garcia.