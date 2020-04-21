PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It's a new way to keep in touch with the ones you love, especially right now when so many people are forced to stay at home. Ride-share company Uber just launched a new person-to-person service called 'Uber Connect.'
Uber communications rep Stephanie Sedlak said it allows people to use the Uber App to send packages to family and friends, the same day, while keeping their social distance.
"We know people want to feel connected to each other, so this was a way to do contactless delivery," said Sedlak. "You can send a care package, toilet paper, maybe mom's lasagna and it goes door to door and there's no contact."
Michael Goldfarb of Phoenix thinks he'd use Uber Connect to send groceries to his parents across town
"If we can limit the amount of times we could go to the store, just get things we need and they need," said Goldfarb. "If there's a service to go and drop off at their house, it would definitely be a lot more convenient for us and save us time."
Phoenix is one of only a dozen cities in the U.S. to launch the Uber Connect service this week, and so far, the reviews on social media have been mostly positive.
The service itself is pretty simple. Users just open the Uber app, like you would to order a ride, then enter the destination. When drivers arrive, customers place the package in the trunk of the car.
There are a few restrictions. "We want the package to be 30 pounds or less and fit into a midsize vehicle," said Sedlak. "The value should be $100 or less, and there are terms and conditions, what is and isn't allowed. No alcohol, drugs, or medicine. Nothing illegal or dangerous"
The cost of Uber Connect is about the same as if you took the ride yourself, said Sedlak.