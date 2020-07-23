TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The new app called COVID Watch is the first of its kind here in the United States. It aims at alerting people exposed to COVID-19. According to the founder, Christina White, it is the first fully anonymous notification app being tested in the country.

"So we don't have to actually collect any information about anyone like phone or contact information. In the whole system, no one knows who you are," said White.

uofa app

If someone tests positive, they can update the app, which will then privately notify all other users who have been in contact with them.

The technology shares signals between app users. If someone tests positive, they can update the app, which will then privately notify all other users who have been in contact with them.

"At that point, you are fully anonymous. You are the only person who knows you have been exposed," said White.

uofa app

It is similar to contact tracing and can help slow the spread of the virus.

It is similar to contact tracing and can help slow the spread of the virus. The University of Arizona is currently testing the app and plans to launch the campus-wide pilot on Aug. 10. White said if all goes well, we could see the app across the state in the future.

uofa app

If all goes well, we could see the app across the state in the future.
Study says actual number of Covid-19 cases is far greater than thought

"It is like this beautiful example of a lot of people coming together and trying to build something that will help their community," said White.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you