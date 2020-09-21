TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The University of Arizona continues to make national headlines with its unique approach to detect covid on campus.
University of Arizona is testing wastewater in dorms for the coronavirus and Arizona’s Family recently visited a Tucson lab to find out exactly how the process works.
“I mean wow this is still warm,” Doctor Charles Gerba, a microbiologist and professor, said.
Doctor Gerba, better known as Doctor Germ, has been studying wastewater for 40 years at the University of Arizona, but never like this.
“It is probably the first time this has ever been used to track down individuals in facilities,” Dr. Gerba said.
“Basically, we try to get the first flush as they call it after the students go to the showers and the toilets,” Dr. Gerba said.
From there, crews take it to a lab where Doctor Gerba and his team test the samples.
“Poop never lies, you screen lots of viruses there,” Dr. Gerba said.
Doctor Gerba says people excrete the virus before they start feeling sick.
“Even before they become clinically ill, we can get an idea of who might be infected and not even know it yet by testing the wastewater,” Dr. Gerba said.
The most surprising part of the process might be the fact that they do not need jars and jars of wastewater for the testing.
“You don't have to have a large sample,” Dr. Gerba said.
In fact, it all gets concentrated down to just a tablespoon in a six-hour process with five steps.
“Chemicals are added to detect the virus and they are put into this instrument,” Dr. Gerba said when working with the machine used to analyze the samples.
After the samples go into the machine, Dr. Gerba says a readout will tell them if the virus is there and its concentration.
“What happens is you are looking for multiplications of the genome of the virus and if it multiples you got the right conditions and can identify the virus,” Dr. Gerba said.
From the first flush to the collection and the analyzing, it is an all-day process that other universities are already trying to copy.
“This is all new and no one has really done this before, but I feel very confident we are going to be able to some degree limit the virus on campus,” Dr. Gerba said.
So far, Doctor Gerba and his team have detected covid in “fewer than 10” dorms.
When they detect the coronavirus in a dorm’s wastewater, the university then tests all the students in that particular dorm and isolates the ones who test positive.
As of now, the university is testing 16 different buildings across campus, multiple times a week.
University of Arizona say that they are expanding the program to include other buildings on and surrounding campus like high-rises and Greek housing.