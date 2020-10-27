TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The University of Arizona is studying a new type of coronavirus test that lets you skip the dreaded nasal swab and may even be more accurate.
The test has participants gargling saltwater. So far, UArizona has tested it with about 150 people. Scientists say this test is more sensitive than the nasal swab test.
"A couple of pretty well-powered studies are showing it's at least as good, if not better," said Michael Worobey, a UArizona researcher.
In COVID-19 positive patients, they found about 20% came back as false negatives in the swab tests while the swish test was able to detect the virus. The results take a couple of hours. Worobey said the feedback for the test has been pretty positive.
"Reaction has been almost uniformly enthusiasm for that, compared to the nasal pharyngeal swab. Sometimes like the very stark terms like, basically, I never want to get that horrible thing stuck into my brain again," said Worobey.
And for those who have to get the tests regularly, this could be a welcome change.
"They're athletes that have to get the stick up the nose on a weekly basis. And based on the feedback that I'm getting, I think people would be really happy with a change to something like this gargling," said Worobey.
There's no timeline yet for how soon this gargle test might be more readily available across Arizona.
"I think this has a huge amount of potential and not just in Arizona all across the country," said Worobey.