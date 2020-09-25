TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Doctors still have so many questions about COVID-19. Researchers at The University of Arizona started a study in June, hoping to find some answers about how long COVID-19 immunity lasts.

"The study we're doing is called Arizona Heroes, and its focus is to study COVID-19 in healthcare workers, first responders, including corrections, and other essential frontline workers," said Jeff Burgess, Associate Dean for Research and a professor at UArizona.

Burgess said his team is enrolling 4,000 participants. They've already found 1,000 volunteers to be a part of the study and hope to find another 3,000 by the end of November. "We have two parts in the study," said Burgess. "One is to evaluate COVID-19 antibodies. The other is to measure when someone becomes infected with COVID-19 by using self-administered swabs."

Participants would get their blood drawn three times within six months for the study. "If they do get COVID-19 for the first time during the study, they'll get an extra blood draw as well," said Burgess.

He said information they learn from this study will help all of Arizona. "One of the big ones, how long is that immunity to COVID-19 gonna last?" said Burgess. "There are other questions we're going to ask. How frequently do people get infected? Is what they're doing at work protecting them from COVID-19? These are all questions that are good for the general society."

If you volunteer, researchers send you nasal swabs, so they can track if you test positive for COVID-19 during the study. Every week, you'd send a sample to the lab. Researchers say that's also a perk for you. "To note that you are sick means you can protect others, including your family, so that directly right there will protect people around them in the study and potentially save lives depending on who they're around," said Burgess.

Essential workers can sign up for the study here.