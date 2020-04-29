PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - First went the hand sanitizers, disinfectants and toilet paper. Then it was frozen foods and now meat.

People have been panic buying for the last two months and one University of Arizona professor thinks that bulk buying will continue for some time.

“It always pays off to be somewhat prepared, yes,” said University of Arizona associate professor Sabrina Helm.

But the last two months have been more about panic than preparedness with customers raiding warehouses and grocery stores stocking up on all the essentials.

“From a consumer perspective, that is a rationale form of behavior,” said Helm. “You don't want to be caught off guard, and all of the sudden, have no food in the house and other household items you feel you can't live without.”

And it's hard to walk the barren aisles and not feel anxious or the sudden need for more. Helm says she expects this buying and stockpiling trend to continue until the supply catches up with demands and consumer fears fade.

“I would expect some leveling effect here. I do not believe people will continue to buy in the same manner they do right now,” said Helm. “It's also a time for consumers to reflect on how much do I really need and are there certain habits I can change.”

After all, by now, most people realize it's going to take a while to get through all that stuff they've stockpiled. Helm says it's all about being prepared so you don't have to panic.

“It's also a matter of consumers becoming more resilient to potential crises and what could happen because this is just one example that hit us very quickly and very profoundly,” said Helm.

She says under normal circumstances, people should maintain a two-week supply of all household essentials and foods with a longer shelf life.