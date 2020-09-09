TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- While college campuses across the nation deal with a rise in coronavirus cases, UArizona in Tucson was handed another issue: false positive test results. The university says recent COVID-19 test results for 11 student-athletes were incorrect. That batch of tests included four non-athletes, as well.
University President Dr. Robert Robbins says they were first alerted to the issue when 13 student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 3. The university thought that seemed high and decided to do some digging.
"This doesn't make sense [that] there are so many positives on the women's soccer team because they have been tested [before], and they haven't been positive," Robbins said. "So, they either all went out to a big party, and that's when contract tracing came in, and they didn't. They were following the rules, so we said let's retest, and we looked and found the process of where there was a contamination."
Robbins said analyzing the PCR tests takes several hours in a lab with an automated process using robots.
"You have to amplify the signal of the virus up, and when moving the samples in an automated fashion, there was some contamination," Robbins explained.
The university says it's now doing a full audit of the testing processes.
"I was disappointed, but it happens," Robbins said. "We just have to make sure that we adhere to the policies and procedures of good lab practices and continue to test. When you do this many tests so rapidly, occasionally you are going to have mistakes, and the good news is there was a policy, a procedure in place to catch the mistake."
Will Humble, the former director of the Arizona Department of Health Services and UArizona's former health policy director, said it's extremely rare to get false positives with the PCR test the university uses.
"False positives and false negatives are commonly recognized laboratory phenomena -- testing phenomena -- but with this particular PCR test, it's fairly rare to see significant numbers of false positives and false negatives," he said.
Humble applauds UArizona for finding the error, being transparent about what happened, and making a pledge to fix it.
"It's a testament to their response that they identified that they had false positives and then followed up ...," Humble said. "The worst kind of error is the kind you don't find. When you find an error and fix it, I don't see that as a bad thing, as long as you go through your process and prevent those kinds of errors ... again."