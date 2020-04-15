PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Bridget Ralston was supposed to have a wedding in ten days. This week, after four challenging years of medical school, her life changed overnight.

She is one of 30 medical students from the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix campus who chose to graduate early.

“Sunday night, I was still a medical student,” said Ralston. “Monday morning, I was a doctor -- and it's absolutely not the way I pictured that happening. But I'm so grateful for the education that I had, and I'm grateful that our school is allowing us to graduate early so that we can be part of the fight against the pandemic.”

For Ralston, this was a small way to give back. She's now volunteering on the Arizona coronavirus hotline, which can be reached at 1 (844) 542-8201. Issues include everything from when to get tested to finding positive cases in your zip code. It’s a collaboration between several agencies, including the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center.

Maureen Roland, the managing director of Banner Poison and Drug Information Center in Phoenix, says it’s a huge help to have additional healthcare professionals on board to answer the phone. Since it was established in March, they have taken more than 56,000 calls. Not everyone can be answered, Roland said, but about 16,000 people were connected to the experts who were waiting on the other end of the line.

Learning how to best help patients over the phone, Roland says, is a unique skill that takes critical thinking. Over the phone, you have to visualize what's happening.

“It’s definitely a skill that is wonderful, I think, especially for these new students to have coming out,” Roland said. “Because a lot of medicine is turning towards telehealth.”

Ralston went through an in-depth orientation so she can direct people to the right resources. She and her fellow doctors will have a virtual commencement next month. Meantime, Ralston recently got married in a quiet, civil ceremony. And while she reschedules her wedding, she will begin her residency in June during unprecedented times.

“It’s very humbling to know that we're entering residency in the middle of this national, international crisis that no one has ever seen before” Ralston said. “So I'm grateful to be working under such giving, generous people, and I'm excited to be able to learn from them.”

Eventually Ralston will be an orthopedic surgeon. She says UA is looking at other ways the recent graduates may be qualified to help.

Additional resources can also be found through the state's 211 number.