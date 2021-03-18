TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of doctoral students at the University of Arizona in Tucson is studying the rise of anti-Asian discrimination.
READ MORE: Phoenix's Asian-American community concerned about a rise in hate incidents.
Zhenqiang Zhao and Kiera Coulter are part of the research team of five and spoke to Arizona's Family on Thursday. Based on their own personal experiences with instances of discrimination, the group decided it's important to give a voice to Asian students and record their stories.
Last October, they began the process of 90-minute, focus group interviews with 34 UA students. According to the flyer distributed on campus, that included East or Southeast Asian students.
<PUT FLIER HERE>
The preliminary findings were discussed in an online speaker series through the Frances McClelland Institute for Children, Youth, and Families earlier this month. One of the questions posed was, "what are Asian college students' experiences with/views of discrimination due to COVID-19?"
"They use some profanity, and they're like all the Chinese are here to kill us," one student said in the survey. Another participant said he was "spat" on while using public transportation. These various forms of discrimination have led to a heightened vigilance among Asian communities, Coulter said.
"So, for example, not feeling comfortable to even cough in public because of the perception that you know... people react to them as being carriers of the virus," she said.
The researchers hope to demystify what anti-Asian discrimination is. It may include the extreme of physical violence, but also rhetoric and language that is discriminatory and inflammatory, which provides space for the physical violence to happen, Coulter said.
"Not even wanting to be physically near Asian people… it's just a lot of different ways and experiences that Asians are being made to feel, you know, vilified, uncomfortable and fearful," she also said.
Zhao said it's important to keep in mind that not all instances of discrimination may be included in official reports from authorities. None of the experiences from the participants in their survey were reported to police on campus, he said.
As more in-person activities resume, the future doctors hope to bring these stories to light so others can step in if they see someone being discriminated against.
The team continues to recruit more participants for a second round of interviews in April before releasing official findings.