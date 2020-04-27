PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One of the biggest food producers in the country has issued a warning about an upcoming shortage in steak and pork.

Tyson Foods just closed two of its largest facilities in Iowa and Indiana, after nearly 200 employees were reportedly diagnosed with COVID-19.

The company took out an ad in the New York Times stating, "There will be a limited supply of our products available in grocery stores until we are able to reopen our facilities that are currently closed."

+2 Meat processing plants across the US are closing due to the pandemic. Will consumers feel the impact? Concerns about the US food chain supply made their way into the mainstream this week, as more meat processing and packaging plants suspend operations temporarily due to coronavirus outbreaks in the workforce.

Bret Pont is the owner of Hobe Meats, a neighborhood butcher shop that caters to steak and pork lovers in and around central Phoenix.

"Less meat availability always drives the market up,"said Pont. "It's the whole supply and demand - we've already seen the market on the beef side - jump $2 to $3 a pound just in the last week. I expect it to be even higher by the end of this week."

So what does this mean for us in Arizona? Steaks and pork chops could soon be hard to find.

"I mean, it's the reality of the situation," said customer Melissa Davidson of Phoenix. "It might happen, and maybe consuming less meat is a good thing, but it's where we are at and we have to deal with it."

Tyson will close its biggest pork plant after workers call out sick with coronavirus Tyson Foods is closing its largest pork plant as a growing number of workers become ill from coronavirus infections.

Big grocery stores may feel the biggest brunt of a meat shortage, as they scramble to find other distributors. However, it could actually benefit small, locally-owned butcher shops who rely on other distributors.

"As the grocery stores have trouble putting product on the shelves, everybody looks for the secondary market to get their product, so they come here," said Pont.

Most Phoenix grocery stores recently lifted the limits on how much meat customers could buy during each visit. But if there's a meat shortage, those limits could be put back in place.