PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in Phoenix.

TSA announced on Wednesday that one screening officer and a non-screening employee tested positive. Their current conditions are unknown. The screening officer last worked at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on April 14.

Thermal imaging could be used to take people's temperatures once places re-open As talks of how to re-open states continue, how can businesses or venues help keep people safe? One way could be with thermal cameras, and it’s a possibility that’s getting a lot more attention right now, including in Arizona.

Arizona’s Family has reached out to Phoenix Sky Harbor for more information about these cases on their property. We are awaiting a response.

Overall, 500 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID-19. According to the release, 208 employees have recovered and five have died from the virus. A full list of airports impacted can be seen here.

+2 Ducey office: Sky Harbor will not conduct public health screenings, will educate Even though the order states the airport should help fulfill the order, there is nothing in the executive order actually outlining the responsibilities of any Arizona airport.

TSA has implemented procedures to increase social distancing and reduce direct contacting. Routine cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched spaces are also required.