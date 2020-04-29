Sky Harbor Executive Order

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Transportation Security Administration (TSA)  employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in Phoenix.

TSA announced on Wednesday that one screening officer and a non-screening employee tested positive. Their current conditions are unknown. The screening officer last worked at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on April 14.

Overall, 500 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID-19. According to the release, 208 employees have recovered and five have died from the virus. A full list of airports impacted can be seen here.

TSA has implemented procedures to increase social distancing and reduce direct contacting. Routine cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched spaces are also required.

 

