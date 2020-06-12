PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Phoenix restaurants are temporarily closing down due to exposure to COVID-19.
One of the restaurants, the Porch at 40th Street and Indian School Road was forced to close down once they learned a guest tested positive.
"Given the recent exposure concerns, we have decided to temporarily close in order to allow all of our team members to get tested. We will reopen when we have all test results from our team, and have ensured that it is safe for our staff and customers to return. During our temporary closure, we will be doing a thorough deep cleaning and sanitizing of the entire building, and we will be completing some planned new construction projects, which will also include special features to help further minimize risk of exposure and transmission."
They made the announcement on Instagram that they are planning to close down the restaurant.
The other restaurant closing down is Hash Kitchen at 44th Street and Indian School, just down the street from the Porch. They were informed that someone close to the restaurant tested positive and ramping up health and safety measures even more.
"Hash Kitchen requires all employees to take logged temperature checks upon arriving to work, does not force any employees to come to work while not feeling well, provides sick days for employees that cannot work, requires logged hand washing every 15 minutes and gloves and masks for all employees."
Hash Kitchen will also close temporarily.
"Hash Kitchen Arcadia has made the proactive decision to temporarily close and have contracted a disinfection service to completely disinfect the restaurant, on top of its already strict sanitation procedures. Hash Kitchen will remain closed until all employees test for Covid-19 and we feel that it is safe to reopen our doors."
No details yet when the Porch and Hash Kitchen plan to reopen yet.