PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four people, including two from Phoenix, have been charged by federal attorneys for fraudulently obtaining loans from the CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), prosecutors said.
On Thursday, the U.S. Attorney's Office unsealed a complaint against 44-year-old Celestine Coletta Strong and 23-year-old Ty'zhaun Marqui Lewis of Phoenix, 35-year-old Jawuan Polk, of Portland, Oregon, and 45-year-old Patrick Earl Lewis.
The four face charges of conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering for the fraudulent loan applications. The PPP program was started to help small businesses meet their payroll obligations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"PPP loans have been essential to the survival of small businesses during the pandemic," said United States Attorney Michael Bailey. "It is reprehensible that some people would choose to take advantage of the program to fraudulently fill their own pockets rather than leaving that money for those who truly need it."
According to the criminal complaint, the four submitted loan applications with falsified employee and wage information, fake bank statements, and other false information, which allowed them to obtain 15 different loans totaling more than $3.5 million in loan proceeds.
They had collected $450,000 in proceeds before federal authorities discovered and stopped the loan transfers. Before the four were caught, some of the funds were used to purchase a Mercedes E400, which was seized as evidence.
"Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) along with our government and private sector partners are committed to protecting the American public against those who willingly attempt to defraud the government for financial gain," said Scott Brown, special agent in charge for the HSI Phoenix Office. "We will continue to use our broad legal authorities and longstanding partnerships to disrupt, investigate, and bring to justice those who seek to exploit and benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic."
U.S Attorney Michael Bailer and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich launched the COVID-19 Fraud Task Force in April, a group of more than 20 different federal and state agencies exposing and pursuing fraud cases during the pandemic.
If convicted, wire fraud charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. A conviction for money laundering carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.
Read the full criminal complaint below: