WINDOW ROCK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two employees with the Navajo Nation Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19, the department said Tuesday.

The names and roles of the employees will not be released, according to a press release from Navajo Nation Police Chief Phillip Francisco.

"Our employees' health and well-being is a priority, and as essential employees working in the field of public safety, we are not immune from the possibility of having one of our law enforcement family contract the virus. As the numbers of positive cases increase across the Navajo Nation, so does our risk of being exposed," Francisco said.

The Navajo Nation has seen a rapid spread of coronavirus, with 813 cases reported on the Nation as of Wednesday. More than 500 of those cases are in Arizona.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer are currently self-quarantined after being near a first-responder who tested positive for COVID-19. Both the president and vice president were wearing gloves and masks at the time. Both say they are feeling fine, but are self-quarantining as a precaution.

Nez urges the public to stay home to protect those on the frontlines. He issued a strict daily curfew from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. to help slow the spread of the virus.

"The safety of our officers is always the top priority; that's why it's critical that everyone stays home as much as possible .... Our thoughts and prayers are with all of our Navajo Police Officers," Nez said.

The two Navajo Nation PD employees are currently self-quarantining and monitoring their symptoms.