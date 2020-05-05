FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Coconino County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) has confirmed two detention officers and an inmate at their facility in Flagstaff have coronavirus.

According to CCSO, officials learned Sunday that two of their detention officers tested positive for COVID-19. One of the officers developed signs and symptoms Wednesday, April 29, and went home that day per the Sheriff's protocols. The second officer was tested on April 29, while the first was later tested on May 1. Both have stayed away from work.

On Monday, CCSO began working with the County's Health and Human Services Department to identify people who would have had close contact with the officers. The detention facility also set up testing for all employees.

Tuesday morning, testing of all detention staff and Sheriff's Office employees began until everyone assigned or who regularly enters the facility has been tested. HHS is also working with the two infected detention officers to determine a timeline of close contact they may have had with others, including inmates, in the facility to help prevent or limit the spread of COVID-19.

Later in the afternoon, officials received information that an inmate had been confirmed with the virus. The inmate was booked into the detention center on April 29 and had complained of a cough during the booking process.

The inmate was isolated and was monitored daily for signs and symptoms. The inmate is being provided necessary treatment by the Sheriff's medical staff while they remain in the facility.

Sheriff Paul Penzone goes over changes at county jails during COVID-19 crisis Each inmate is being given a surgical mask and every employee has received an N95 mask.

Due to the efforts by the courts and County Attorney's Office, currently, the facility houses 235 inmates after reducing the average daily population by more than 50%. This is part of a statewide effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Sheriff's officials say these are the only known, confirmed cases of coronavirus among employees and inmates at the Flagstaff facility.