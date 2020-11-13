TEMPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mild Arizona winters can be the envy of our friends in the chilly states.

"Yours is a dream," said Tina Hospers, who owns "Cutting Edge Wood Creations" and lives in Damascus, Oregon. "Ours is cold and wet and stormy."

"It was about 30 degrees and snowing and very slushy," said Leslie Hoffman, who lives in Alaska. She has been training all year for Ironman Arizona.

They are just two of the artists and competitors who were planning on traveling to the Valley from across the country for Ironman Arizona and the Tempe Festival of the Arts. This week, city leaders announced both events were canceled as COVID-19 cases surge.

"We were crushed," Hoffman said. Her husband also was planning on competing. "We were very disappointed. We were so close to competing." After seeing other Ironman events across the country, they thought the one scheduled in Arizona on November 22nd was a go.

Hoffman has family in the Valley and is already in Arizona. It is still a goal of hers to finish the official race, and they will also get the miles done while in town.

"That's what we did," Hoffman said. "We trained, we slept, and in between, we ate. That was our lives, and I guess that will be next year as well."

Meanwhile, the woodwork from Hospers and her husband is their bread and butter.

"Our primary source of income is doing all the shows," Hospers said in a FaceTime interview with Arizona's Family. "And we have had at least 20 shows cancel this year."

Tempe Mayor Corey Woods understands the disappointment with this week's changes. While the cancellations will be an economic hit to the area, it was a tough decision guided by health data.

"I know if you've been training all year for the Ironman and all the sudden it gets canceled a week and a half before you're supposed to be here, that has to be tremendously frustrating," Woods said. "But we're also making sure we're looking out for the people who have trained to make sure that they don't get sick. We don't want them coming to our community and getting ill."

According to a press release, the Downtown Tempe Authority and city of Tempe decided to cancel the festival scheduled for December 4th through 6th ahead of asking the city's special task force for a permit. Instead, it will support virtual sales to support artists.

Organizers say in a normal year, the festival brings in millions of dollars to hotels, restaurants, etc., in the area.