PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Two Banner hospitals in the west Valley are celebrating major milestones in the COVID-19 crisis. Both Banner Estrella and Banner Thunderbird have each treated and sent home 1,000 patients who battled the virus.

"At the beginning of the pandemic, there were a lot of unknowns," says Banner Thunderbird Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christopher Sullivan. "There were a lot of questions on exactly how the virus was transmitted and what safety precautions people needed to take."

Hospitals prepare for wave of patients as flu season approaches amid pandemic Goldberg says hospitals are planning for an onslaught of patients sick with coronavirus and the flu.

Reflecting on the challenges of taking on COVID-19, Sullivan said at the peak of the pandemic, his hospital was caring for 288 patients sick with coronavirus or an illness they suspected was coronavirus.

At Banner Thunderbird, 17-year-old Brian Aguayo from Yuma was one of the patients who is now back with his family after spending nearly two weeks in the hospital. The teen spent several days on a ventilator in the ICU and required help from physical and occupational therapists to regain his strength.

Arizona bringing in nearly 600 out-of-state nurses to help hospitals with COVID patients Officials with the Arizona Dept. of Health Services said they're bringing in nearly 600 critical care and medical-surgical nurses from out to state to help staff hospitals with their surge plans.

Maria Castillo-Gutierrez of Phoenix was the 1,000th COVID-19 patient to leave Banner Estrella. She says when she came down with a headache and nausea, she didn't know what she had but knew she needed to see a doctor.

Dr. Sullivan says he's proud of the healthcare workers and their impact on patients. "To see them come off a ventilator, walk out of the hospital, it's inspiring to us," says Sullivan. "I think that's part of what keeps us going is knowing we can have such an affect on patients and really change lives."

Dr. Sullivan says it's important that people continue to follow public health protocols. He says his hospital is reviewing what worked during the peak months to determine how Banner Thunderbird can be prepared for a potential second wave.