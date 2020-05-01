PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Arizona sheriffs are refusing to enforce Gov. Doug Ducey's stay-at-home order. Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster and Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb both said they aren't going to hand out fines, citations or arrest people who disobey the governor's mandate.
"I'm not going to make criminals out of law-abiding citizens," said Sheriff Schuster. "I don't want to cite, fine or arrest fine people," said Sheriff Lamb. Gov. Ducey laid out consequences for violating his stay-at-home order during a press conference.
"A violation of $2,500 dollar fine and up to six months in jail," said Ducey. But the two sheriffs said they will not enforce the mandate.
"As a sheriff, I cannot in good conscience issue citations or arrest people for not social distancing," said Sheriff Schuster.
In a statement from the Governor's Office they said:
"We recognize the sacrifices people have made throughout this health emergency. We know many Arizonans are feeling economic pain, and we're doing everything we can to alleviate that, while ensuring health and safety."
When asked about the violations, they said, "To be clear, these instances have been few. We're communicating with local law enforcement. We're grateful for the cooperation we've seen and expect continued cooperation going forward."
The two sheriffs are not encouraging people to break the governor's order but instead feel compelled they said to uphold the constitution.
"It's unfortunate that we're here but I need to make a stand for the people and for freedom," said Sheriff Lamb.